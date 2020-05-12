Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at William Blair

William Blair lowered shares of Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens upgraded Re/Max from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Re/Max from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Compass Point raised Re/Max from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Re/Max from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Re/Max from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.17.

NYSE:RMAX traded down $1.29 on Friday, reaching $24.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,793. Re/Max has a 12-month low of $14.40 and a 12-month high of $40.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $471.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.54.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Re/Max had a return on equity of 49.97% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $70.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Re/Max will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Re/Max’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

In related news, COO Serene M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $103,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Re/Max by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Re/Max by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Re/Max by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Re/Max during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Re/Max in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Re/Max

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

