Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.98) by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 766.88% and a negative net margin of 1,094.28%. The business’s revenue was down 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS.

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $166.28. 59,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,320. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $257.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $388,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,331,810.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $328.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price target (up from $314.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $362.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.00.

Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

