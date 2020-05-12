Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Telenor ASA (GJNSY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS: GJNSY) recently:

5/5/2020 – Telenor ASA had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/23/2020 – Telenor ASA had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/23/2020 – Telenor ASA had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/23/2020 – Telenor ASA was upgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Telenor ASA stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.74. The stock had a trading volume of 213 shares, compared to its average volume of 636. Telenor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.54.

