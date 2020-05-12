Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH) Shares Acquired by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 858,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,000 shares during the quarter. Red Lion Hotels comprises approximately 1.3% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Red Lion Hotels were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 4,331,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,158,000 after acquiring an additional 668,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Red Lion Hotels by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,751,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 17,871 shares during the last quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Red Lion Hotels by 1,861.9% in the fourth quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 1,226,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after buying an additional 1,163,806 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Red Lion Hotels by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 57,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Red Lion Hotels by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Red Lion Hotels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE:RLH traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.50. 155,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,259. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average is $2.99. Red Lion Hotels Co. has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $8.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $26.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.88 million. Red Lion Hotels had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a negative return on equity of 11.75%.

Red Lion Hotels Profile

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises upscale, midscale, and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, Knights Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands.

