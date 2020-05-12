Red River Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:RRBI) Short Interest Down 22.6% in April

Red River Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:RRBI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the April 15th total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens upgraded shares of Red River Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Red River Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Red River Bancshares stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,629. Red River Bancshares has a 12-month low of $29.90 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $278.99 million and a P/E ratio of 10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.31.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.82 million during the quarter. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 10.56%. On average, research analysts predict that Red River Bancshares will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Teddy Ray Price bought 5,753 shares of Red River Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.07 per share, for a total transaction of $213,263.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 18,054 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 22.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 12,185 shares during the period. THB Asset Management increased its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 31,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and public entities in Louisiana. It provides consumer checking accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits; real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services; and private banking services, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

