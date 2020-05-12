Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Shares Purchased by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 809.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,200 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 23.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 22.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter worth $107,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter valued at $286,000.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, insider Jonathan A. Muhtar purchased 1,000 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.70 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steve Lumpkin purchased 10,000 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $144,610 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RRGB traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.81. 468,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,831. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $37.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.55.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.07). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $302.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.99 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RRGB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub lowered Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

