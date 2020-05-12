Redwood Investments LLC Buys 4,655 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Redwood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $139.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.40.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 11,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total value of $1,646,842.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,441.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $9,080,515.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,909,267.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,427 shares of company stock worth $17,760,362. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,889,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,526. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.86. Zoetis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $146.26. The stock has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.78.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 67.72%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

