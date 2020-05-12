Redwood Investments LLC Cuts Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Redwood Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,737,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,542,000 after buying an additional 2,801,687 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $443,329,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $190,286,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 79,464.0% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 648,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,930,000 after purchasing an additional 647,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $101,549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $168.55. 1,242,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,292,489. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.33 billion, a PE ratio of 48.01, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.77. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $137.01 and a 1-year high of $220.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.25.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.05.

In related news, Director Jane Lauder sold 35,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.45, for a total transaction of $6,102,934.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,218,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

