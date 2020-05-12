Redwood Investments LLC Has $11.28 Million Stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Redwood Investments LLC grew its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC owned 0.42% of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- worth $11,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GWPH. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 321.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- alerts:

In other GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- news, CFO Scott M. Giacobello purchased 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $48,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,923.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott M. Giacobello sold 3,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $35,322.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,472 shares in the company, valued at $765,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 619,728 shares of company stock valued at $4,157,466 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GWPH. Citigroup began coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Northland Securities began coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.25.

NASDAQ:GWPH traded up $5.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.51. 1,432,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,190. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -253.20 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.67. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a one year low of $67.98 and a one year high of $188.76.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.93 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The business’s revenue was up 207.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

About GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH).

Receive News & Ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.