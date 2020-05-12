Redwood Investments LLC Has $2.76 Million Position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Redwood Investments LLC cut its position in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,921,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $845,884,000 after buying an additional 2,446,180 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,917,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,418,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $423,748,000 after buying an additional 523,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CDW by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,208,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $172,575,000 after buying an additional 496,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDW traded down $2.99 on Tuesday, hitting $101.98. 858,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,898. CDW has a 1-year low of $73.39 and a 1-year high of $146.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. CDW had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 97.93%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CDW will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 25.25%.

In related news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.47, for a total transaction of $178,711.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,098.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Chong sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total transaction of $831,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,492,764.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,900 shares of company stock worth $1,499,371 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on CDW from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CDW from $155.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

