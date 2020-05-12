Redwood Investments LLC Has $20.20 Million Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Redwood Investments LLC decreased its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,965 shares during the period. Repligen makes up about 2.4% of Redwood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Redwood Investments LLC owned about 0.40% of Repligen worth $20,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Repligen by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Repligen by 3.4% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 43.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 44,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 13,455 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the first quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 15,493 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

RGEN has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Repligen from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Repligen from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Repligen from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.29.

In other news, Director Nicolas Barthelemy sold 2,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $295,653.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,692.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total value of $94,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,762,661.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 71,701 shares of company stock worth $6,879,409 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Repligen stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.41. 495,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,135. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.70, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 15.56 and a quick ratio of 14.09. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $65.63 and a 52-week high of $132.82.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $76.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.79 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.