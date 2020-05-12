Redwood Investments LLC Sells 971 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Redwood Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. King Wealth raised its stake in Waste Management by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. King Wealth now owns 3,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $2.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,139,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.84. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $126.79. The stock has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.64.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.55%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WM. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Waste Management from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.69.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 1,684 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $211,746.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,569.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.06, for a total value of $66,156.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,178,044.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,416 shares of company stock valued at $17,185,208. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

