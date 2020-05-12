Redwood Investments LLC Takes $8.61 Million Position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 192,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,608,000. Redwood Investments LLC owned 0.31% of PTC Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PTCT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,934,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 8,658 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 177,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after acquiring an additional 53,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $409,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PTCT shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.25.

In other news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 109,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $5,533,775.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,357,094.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 17,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $913,616.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,921.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,860 shares of company stock valued at $6,694,849. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTCT traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,155. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.02. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.79 and a 12 month high of $59.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.90 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.83% and a negative return on equity of 46.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

