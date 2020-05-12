Reliv International, Inc (NASDAQ:RELV) Short Interest Down 25.0% in April

Reliv International, Inc (NASDAQ:RELV) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the April 15th total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ RELV traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.29. 741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $5.64 million, a PE ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.71. Reliv International has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $7.75.

Reliv International (NASDAQ:RELV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.16 million for the quarter. Reliv International had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Reliv International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

About Reliv International

Reliv' International, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets nutritional supplements that address basic nutrition, wellness needs, weight management, and sports nutrition. Its nutritional supplements primarily include Reliv Classic and Reliv NOW, which are basic nutritional supplements containing a balanced blend of vitamins, minerals, proteins, and herbs; Innergize!, an isotonic sports supplement in two flavors; FibRestore, a high-fiber and antioxidant supplement; and LunaRich X, a soy concentrate with elevated levels of lunasin in capsule form.

