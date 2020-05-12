Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) Short Interest Update

Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the April 15th total of 875,800 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 287,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Shares of Renasant stock traded down $1.35 on Tuesday, reaching $21.14. The stock had a trading volume of 22,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,245. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Renasant has a 1 year low of $18.22 and a 1 year high of $36.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.36.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $144.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.70 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 18.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Renasant will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

RNST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Renasant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renasant has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

In other Renasant news, Director John Foy purchased 1,000 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.66 per share, for a total transaction of $30,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,796.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Heyer purchased 2,000 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.58 per share, with a total value of $49,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,294.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNST. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Renasant by 5,495.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 998,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,816,000 after acquiring an additional 981,059 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,543,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,030,000. Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,516,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,021,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

