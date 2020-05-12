Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $39.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.86 million. The company’s revenue was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Repay stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.31. The stock had a trading volume of 48,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,536. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Repay has a fifty-two week low of $10.21 and a fifty-two week high of $19.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.49.

Get Repay alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on RPAY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Repay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Repay from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Repay from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Repay from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.22.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.