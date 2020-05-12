Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Limelight Networks (LLNW)

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ: LLNW) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/5/2020 – Limelight Networks was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/30/2020 – Limelight Networks was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC. is a content delivery partner enabling the next wave of Internet business and entertainment. More than 1300 Internet, entertainment, software, and technology brands trust their robust, scalable platform to monetize their digital assets by delivering a brilliant online experience to their global audience. LimeLight’s architecture bypasses the busy public Internet using a dedicated optical network that interconnects thousands of servers and delivers massive files at the speed of light — directly to the access networks that consumers use every day. LimeLight’s proven network and passion for service assures their customers that every object in their library will be instantly delivered to every user, every time. “

4/25/2020 – Limelight Networks was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/23/2020 – Limelight Networks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2020 – Limelight Networks had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $6.50 to $7.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2020 – Limelight Networks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Limelight Networks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Limelight Networks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.25 price target on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Limelight Networks was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/1/2020 – Limelight Networks was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/1/2020 – Limelight Networks was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/30/2020 – Limelight Networks is now covered by analysts at Northland Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Limelight Networks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Limelight Networks was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of LLNW remained flat at $$5.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 2,161,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,884,017. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.84 million, a P/E ratio of -51.75 and a beta of 1.02. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $6.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average of $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $57.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 7.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Limelight Networks news, CFO Sajid Malhotra sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $249,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey T. Fisher sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 342,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,493.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,862 shares of company stock worth $1,368,318. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Limelight Networks by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Limelight Networks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Limelight Networks by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Limelight Networks by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

