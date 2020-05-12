RESMED/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:RMD) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

RESMED/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:RMD) declared a interim dividend on Monday, May 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Thursday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This is an increase from RESMED/IDR UNRESTR’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.
Shares of ASX RMD traded up A$1.28 ($0.91) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching A$26.04 ($18.47). The company had a trading volume of 1,631,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,000. RESMED/IDR UNRESTR has a 52 week low of A$15.88 ($11.26) and a 52 week high of A$26.66 ($18.91). The business’s 50-day moving average is A$24.24 and its 200-day moving average is A$23.32. The stock has a market cap of $37.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.78.
RESMED/IDR UNRESTR Company Profile
