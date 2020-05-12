RESMED/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:RMD) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

RESMED/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:RMD) declared a interim dividend on Monday, May 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Thursday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This is an increase from RESMED/IDR UNRESTR’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

Shares of ASX RMD traded up A$1.28 ($0.91) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching A$26.04 ($18.47). The company had a trading volume of 1,631,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,000. RESMED/IDR UNRESTR has a 52 week low of A$15.88 ($11.26) and a 52 week high of A$26.66 ($18.91). The business’s 50-day moving average is A$24.24 and its 200-day moving average is A$23.32. The stock has a market cap of $37.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.78.

RESMED/IDR UNRESTR Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

