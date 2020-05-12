Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) Short Interest Down 31.2% in April

Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,800 shares, a decrease of 31.2% from the April 15th total of 158,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 107,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RVI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Retail Value from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Value from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Get Retail Value alerts:

Shares of Retail Value stock traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $11.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,215. The company has a market capitalization of $281.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 2.12. Retail Value has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.24.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.37 million during the quarter. Retail Value had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 4.73%.

In related news, Director Scott D. Roulston acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $38,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,517 shares in the company, valued at $161,719.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Retail Value by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Retail Value by 220.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Retail Value by 238.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Retail Value in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Retail Value in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Retail Value

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.