Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.70 EPS

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.70, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $47.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.14 million. Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 56.87% and a negative net margin of 83.51%.

NASDAQ RTRX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.64. 626,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,374. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Retrophin has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $21.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.47.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RTRX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Retrophin from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Retrophin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Retrophin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

In other Retrophin news, SVP William E. Rote sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $48,327.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,356.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Noah L. Rosenberg sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $27,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,899 shares of company stock worth $244,444. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Retrophin Company Profile

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

