RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) Shares Sold by Mad River Investors

Mad River Investors lessened its holdings in shares of RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) by 55.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,620 shares during the period. RLI makes up about 0.9% of Mad River Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Mad River Investors’ holdings in RLI were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RLI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RLI during the fourth quarter worth about $33,779,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in RLI by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,451,000 after acquiring an additional 370,850 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in RLI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,612,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in RLI by 242.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 101,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,128,000 after acquiring an additional 71,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in RLI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,678,000. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of RLI from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of RLI from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. RLI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.75.

In related news, Director Susan S. Fleming purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.22 per share, for a total transaction of $46,332.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,876.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

RLI stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.80. The company had a trading volume of 28,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,548. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.65 and a beta of 0.27. RLI Corp has a 1 year low of $66.02 and a 1 year high of $99.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.76 and a 200 day moving average of $88.67.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.68 million. RLI had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 11.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that RLI Corp will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.80%.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

