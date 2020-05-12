RMR Advisors LLC Buys 10,000 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

RMR Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 63.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up 2.8% of RMR Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. RMR Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of American Tower by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 72,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,568,000 after purchasing an additional 14,974 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $269,158.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,137,710.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,029.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,561. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $238.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,037,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,589. The stock has a market cap of $105.67 billion, a PE ratio of 56.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $260.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $232.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.67.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 55.89%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Edward Jones raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. New Street Research raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $308.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.33.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

