Roble Belko & Company Inc Has $38.63 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 12.5% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $38,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,260.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,483,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933,528 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 10,043,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,800 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 697.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,963,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341,408 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 514.4% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,938,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 26,128,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,943 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,744,806. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $172.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.55.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

