Roble Belko & Company Inc Purchases 29,060 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 606.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,851 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,060 shares during the quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 127,375 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 29,204 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 6,752 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 43,959 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 220.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,973,230 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $94,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $43.86. 15,014,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,588,372. The firm has a market cap of $182.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.