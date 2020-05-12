Roble Belko & Company Inc Sells 194 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Roble Belko & Company Inc lessened its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $844,000. 10 15 Associates Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 67,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in Accenture by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $463,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACN traded up $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.72. 1,120,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,433,260. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $216.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Accenture from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Moffett Nathanson raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.38.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 2,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total value of $378,516.97. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,721,963.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $208,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,085 shares in the company, valued at $4,270,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,221 shares of company stock worth $4,169,477. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

