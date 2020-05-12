Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $15.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.71 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 55.67% and a negative return on equity of 145.57%.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMTI traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.25. 41,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,463. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average is $2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $160.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Rockwell Medical has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $5.35.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.67.

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

