Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (RDS.B) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on June 22nd

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.B) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the energy company on Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

RDS.B stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.93. 379,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,302,552. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of $19.19 and a 52 week high of $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Several equities analysts have commented on RDS.B shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

