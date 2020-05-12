Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) Short Interest Down 33.2% in April

Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a decrease of 33.2% from the April 15th total of 1,840,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 824,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of RGLD traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $132.84. 612,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,921. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.84 and a 200-day moving average of $109.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 49.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.81. Royal Gold has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $138.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 35.75%. The firm had revenue of $136.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.24%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Royal Gold from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised Royal Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 20,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

