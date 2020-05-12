RSK Smart Bitcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.68 Million (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 12th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $293,668.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $8,800.23 or 0.99857075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Cashierest and Bitfinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002002 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 191 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest, Bitfinex and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

