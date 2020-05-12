RTI Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

RTI Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the April 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 424,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

RTIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut RTI Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RTI Surgical in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. RTI Surgical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.42.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kopp Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTI Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $10,165,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of RTI Surgical by 1.9% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 6,137,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,495,000 after purchasing an additional 113,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RTI Surgical by 685.5% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 123,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 107,947 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RTI Surgical by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 230,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 98,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTI Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTI Surgical stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.29. The stock had a trading volume of 54,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,259. The firm has a market cap of $169.04 million, a P/E ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.78. RTI Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40.

RTI Surgical Company Profile

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc, a surgical implant company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

