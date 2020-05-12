S. Jane Marshall Purchases 1,100 Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Stock

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Director S. Jane Marshall purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$14.48 per share, with a total value of C$15,928.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$259,858.08.

Shares of REI.UN stock traded down C$0.48 on Tuesday, reaching C$14.25. 1,529,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,509. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$12.41 and a 52 week high of C$27.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion and a PE ratio of 5.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.78.

REI.UN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$24.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. CIBC lowered their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$21.00 price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.41.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

