ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ScanSource had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $872.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of SCSC stock traded down $3.66 on Tuesday, hitting $21.69. 11,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,569. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.32. ScanSource has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $39.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.37 and a 200 day moving average of $30.32.
In related news, Director Michael J. Grainger bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $42,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at $468,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Matthew Dean purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,138. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About ScanSource
ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).
Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?
Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.