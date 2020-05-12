ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ScanSource had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $872.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SCSC stock traded down $3.66 on Tuesday, hitting $21.69. 11,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,569. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.32. ScanSource has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $39.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.37 and a 200 day moving average of $30.32.

In related news, Director Michael J. Grainger bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $42,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at $468,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Matthew Dean purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,138. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SCSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on ScanSource from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut ScanSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

