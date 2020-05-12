Scharf Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Scharf Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,161 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14,983 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.6% of Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $52,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,444,000 after acquiring an additional 295,467 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,337,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,798,732,000 after acquiring an additional 22,290 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,254,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,676,066,000 after acquiring an additional 91,374 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,662,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,896,820,000 after acquiring an additional 69,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,979,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,983,764,000 after acquiring an additional 19,013 shares in the last quarter. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,625.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,580.52.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 282,589 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $18,453,061.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total transaction of $85,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,299.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,578,309 shares of company stock worth $103,802,735. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOG traded up $14.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,403.26. 1,410,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,213,150. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,208.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,323.32. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,532.11. The company has a market cap of $947.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

