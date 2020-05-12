Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by Motco

Motco lifted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $538,868,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,234,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,325,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795,063 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,017,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,372,490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337,121 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,963,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $963,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098,492 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 136,991.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,003,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $201,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SLB. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.87.

NYSE:SLB traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $17.09. The stock had a trading volume of 887,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,948,128. The company has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35, a P/E/G ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.50. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $41.40.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 55.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.05%.

In other Schlumberger news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le bought 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.77 per share, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 163,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,937.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alexander C. Juden sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $607,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 92,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,987.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

