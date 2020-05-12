Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,146 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 222,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 340.6% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 25,487 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.91. The company had a trading volume of 504,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,420. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.77. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $34.87 and a 52 week high of $62.40.

