Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by Providence Wealth Advisors LLC

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 22,832,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,569 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,685,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,949,000 after purchasing an additional 82,408 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,076,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,744,000 after purchasing an additional 206,651 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,562,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,217,000 after buying an additional 41,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,331,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,733,000 after buying an additional 148,452 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,106. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $77.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.94 and a 200 day moving average of $67.89.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.