Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Announces Earnings Results

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.50), Yahoo Finance reports. Scientific Games had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. Scientific Games’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SGMS traded down $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.60. 1,422,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,706. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.95. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 2.46. Scientific Games has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $31.63.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

In other news, CEO Barry L. Cottle purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $51,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,914.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

SGMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Scientific Games in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Scientific Games from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.