Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.50), Yahoo Finance reports. Scientific Games had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SGMS stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,706. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.95. Scientific Games has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $31.63.

In other Scientific Games news, CEO Barry L. Cottle bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 101,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,914.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

SGMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Scientific Games from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Scientific Games from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Scientific Games in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

