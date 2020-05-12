SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $118.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.53 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPL traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,831. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $10.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. SciPlay has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $16.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SCPL shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of SciPlay from $14.25 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of SciPlay from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.30 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. SciPlay has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

In other SciPlay news, CEO Joshua J. Wilson bought 5,000 shares of SciPlay stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $44,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

