SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Short Interest Update

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the April 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 806,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

SEIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 11,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $769,724.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,760,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,382,707.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 122,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total transaction of $7,453,605.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,581,977 shares in the company, valued at $583,446,579.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 2,764.7% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 487 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 205.1% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 409.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

SEIC stock traded down $2.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.47. The company had a trading volume of 50,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,432. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.08. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 5.94. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $35.40 and a twelve month high of $69.61.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $414.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

