SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ:SNES) Short Interest Update

SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ:SNES) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,200 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the April 15th total of 84,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SenesTech during the 4th quarter worth about $481,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SenesTech during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SenesTech during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded SenesTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of SNES stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.61. The stock had a trading volume of 89,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,587. SenesTech has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $36.60. The company has a market cap of $3.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($2.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by ($0.39). SenesTech had a negative net margin of 7,005.59% and a negative return on equity of 251.87%. Research analysts anticipate that SenesTech will post -5.36 EPS for the current year.

About SenesTech

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company focuses on commercializing ContraPest, a fertility control product for use in controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.

