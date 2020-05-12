Sentry Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,109 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,545 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $4,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $785,947,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,075,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $288,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,351 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,175,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $719,873,000 after purchasing an additional 672,742 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 470.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 789,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $109,799,000 after purchasing an additional 651,121 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,994,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,248,370,000 after purchasing an additional 520,871 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $8,165,278.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,592.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $1,625,165.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FIS stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $128.24. 4,449,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,424,952. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.22 billion, a PE ratio of 248.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.67. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $158.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.16.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FIS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.85.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

