Sentry Investment Management LLC Acquires 15,181 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 101.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,181 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,983,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in S&P Global by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 108,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,590,000 after purchasing an additional 10,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 183,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $290.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on S&P Global from $278.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.75.

NYSE SPGI traded up $3.03 on Monday, reaching $300.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,206,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $260.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.93. S&P Global Inc has a 1-year low of $186.05 and a 1-year high of $312.94. The company has a market cap of $71.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.37. S&P Global had a return on equity of 758.90% and a net margin of 34.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

