Sentry Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 56.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 44,887 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $9,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $3.31 on Monday, hitting $80.80. The company had a trading volume of 13,314,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,971,274. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.72.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.19.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,628.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 10,441 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $740,058.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,585 shares of company stock valued at $4,671,283. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

