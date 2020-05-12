Sentry Investment Management LLC Buys 25,460 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 256.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,460 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,559,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,874,000 after purchasing an additional 961,594 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,096,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,066,000 after acquiring an additional 24,157 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,496,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,550,000 after buying an additional 26,997 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,022,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,486,000 after buying an additional 334,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,637,000 after buying an additional 75,167 shares in the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.52, for a total value of $1,908,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James A. Locke III sold 8,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total transaction of $1,696,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,672,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,673 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,791. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded down $2.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $163.30. 1,262,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,823,039. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of -917.45, a P/E/G ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.53.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.61% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STZ. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.05.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

