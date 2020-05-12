Sentry Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,095 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $4.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $205.40. 17,881,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,238,883. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.60. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $147.95 and a 12-month high of $231.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. CLSA reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.55.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

