Sentry Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,958 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 28,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 8,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,379 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,982,000 after purchasing an additional 11,165 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $7.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $262.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,490,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,849. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $243.03 and its 200 day moving average is $255.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.20 billion, a PE ratio of 78.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $262.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $283.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

