Sentry Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,972 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,904 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,259,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $4.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $310.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,865,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371,642. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $233.05 and a 1 year high of $325.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $300.91 and its 200-day moving average is $301.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.71.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $292.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.54.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

