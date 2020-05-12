Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $3.35 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 52.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 128,426 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,157,509,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,396,000 after buying an additional 13,773,468 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 264.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,660,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,541,000 after buying an additional 7,736,141 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,690,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,411,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,333 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.60.

WFC stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.78. 51,361,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,205,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $104.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.20.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, Director Charles H. Noski purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf purchased 173,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

