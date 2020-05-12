Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $4.94 Million Stock Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,169 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its position in shares of 3M by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 4,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of 3M by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 247,359 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,779,000 after acquiring an additional 26,846 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $145.73. 3,033,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,395,521. The company has a market cap of $85.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $187.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,563,982.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,401 shares of company stock valued at $7,236,846 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.85.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

